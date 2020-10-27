Giuliani Slams Media, FBI Cover-Up on Biden's Business, 'Crimes'
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani came out swinging Monday night, claiming a media and FBI cover-up of what he called Biden family crimes. Appearing on Newsmax TV's "Greg Kelly Reports," Giuliani ripped claims by Joe Biden that he has never talked...
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani came out swinging Monday night, claiming a media and FBI cover-up of what he called Biden family crimes. Appearing on Newsmax TV's "Greg Kelly Reports," Giuliani ripped claims by Joe Biden that he has never talked...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this