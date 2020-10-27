Global  
 

Giuliani Slams Media, FBI Cover-Up on Biden's Business, 'Crimes'

Newsmax Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani came out swinging Monday night, claiming a media and FBI cover-up of what he called Biden family crimes. Appearing on Newsmax TV's "Greg Kelly Reports," Giuliani ripped claims by Joe Biden that he has never talked...
