Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC News Labels Texas as Presidential Election 'Toss-up'

Newsmax Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
NBC News is calling Texas a toss-up state in its presidential election battleground map. The map shows former Vice President Joe Biden securing 279 electoral votes and President Donald Trump winning 125 electoral votes. The last time the Lone Star state voted for a Democrat...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texans Breaking Records Hours Before Early Voting Comes To A Close

Texans Breaking Records Hours Before Early Voting Comes To A Close 02:04

 Texans Breaking Records Hours Before Early Voting Comes To A Close

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas Police Protective Association president talks issues facing law enforcement [Video]

Las Vegas Police Protective Association president talks issues facing law enforcement

President of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association Steve Grammas joined 13 Action News Anchor Todd Quinones to discuss the issues facing law enforcement.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:21Published
President Trump Leading In Florida [Video]

President Trump Leading In Florida

Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede points to Miami-Dade as the Biden campaign's possible downfall in the Sunshine State.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:20Published
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this