NBC News Labels Texas as Presidential Election 'Toss-up'
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
NBC News is calling Texas a toss-up state in its presidential election battleground map. The map shows former Vice President Joe Biden securing 279 electoral votes and President Donald Trump winning 125 electoral votes. The last time the Lone Star state voted for a Democrat...
