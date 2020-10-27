Scaramucci blasts Trump's rhetoric and handling of COVID, says president 'has a screw loose'
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () President Trump destroyed the U.S. economy with his botched response to the coronavirus pandemic, former White House Commuications Director Anthony Scaramucci told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested early on Monday that he might seek to fire a highly respected member of his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, after he further criticized Trump's handling of..