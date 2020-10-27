Global  
 

Scaramucci blasts Trump's rhetoric and handling of COVID, says president 'has a screw loose'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
President Trump destroyed the U.S. economy with his botched response to the coronavirus pandemic, former White House Commuications Director Anthony Scaramucci told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday. 
