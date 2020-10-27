Incumbent Donna Shalala Fighting To Keep Her Seat Against Maria Elvira Salazar In Race For Congressional District 27

Heidi Campbell beats incumbent Steve Dickerson for District 20 state senate seat Heidi Campbell beat out incumbent Steve Dickerson for the state senate seat to represent Tennessee's 20th district.

Former Congressman Darrell Issa takes lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in CA congressional race The race for the 50th Congressional District remains neck-and-neck between former Congressman Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Maria Elvira Salazar Claims Victory Over Donna Shalala In Race For Congressional District 27 Republican Maria Elvira Salazar took to the stage on Tuesday night to thank supporters as she claimed victory over Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala in what...

First-term Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala fights to defend her seat against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in Florida's 27th Congressional District Shalala and Salazar originally faced off against each other in the 2018 elections, a race that Shalala won by 6 percentage points.

