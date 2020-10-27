Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Incumbent Donna Shalala Fighting To Keep Her Seat Against Maria Elvira Salazar In Race For Congressional District 27

cbs4.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The race for the 27th Congressional District has well known TV journalist and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar running against Democrat Donna Shalala in a rematch from 2018, only this time, Shalala is the incumbent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Race Rematch: Incumbent Donna Shalala Battling Maria Elvira Salazar In Race For Congressional District 27

Race Rematch: Incumbent Donna Shalala Battling Maria Elvira Salazar In Race For Congressional District 27 02:59

 CBS4's Hank Tester shines a spotlight on the race.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Congressman Darrell Issa takes lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in CA congressional race [Video]

Former Congressman Darrell Issa takes lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in CA congressional race

The race for the 50th Congressional District remains neck-and-neck between former Congressman Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:49Published
Heidi Campbell beats incumbent Steve Dickerson for District 20 state senate seat [Video]

Heidi Campbell beats incumbent Steve Dickerson for District 20 state senate seat

Heidi Campbell beat out incumbent Steve Dickerson for the state senate seat to represent Tennessee's 20th district.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:47Published
Issa discusses lead over Campa-Najjar in 50th congressional district race [Video]

Issa discusses lead over Campa-Najjar in 50th congressional district race

ABC10 News

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Maria Elvira Salazar Claims Victory Over Donna Shalala In Race For Congressional District 27

 Republican Maria Elvira Salazar took to the stage on Tuesday night to thank supporters as she claimed victory over Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala in what...
cbs4.com

First-term Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala fights to defend her seat against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in Florida's 27th Congressional District

 Shalala and Salazar originally faced off against each other in the 2018 elections, a race that Shalala won by 6 percentage points.
Business Insider

LIVE RESULTS: First-term Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala fights to defend her seat against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in Florida's 27th Congressional District

 Shalala and Salazar originally faced off against each other in the 2018 elections, a race that Shalala won by 6 percentage points.
Business Insider


Tweets about this