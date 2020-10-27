Incumbent Donna Shalala Fighting To Keep Her Seat Against Maria Elvira Salazar In Race For Congressional District 27
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The race for the 27th Congressional District has well known TV journalist and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar running against Democrat Donna Shalala in a rematch from 2018, only this time, Shalala is the incumbent.
The race for the 27th Congressional District has well known TV journalist and Republican Maria Elvira Salazar running against Democrat Donna Shalala in a rematch from 2018, only this time, Shalala is the incumbent.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this