USA Today/Suffolk Poll: Voters Concerned About Election Day Violence

Newsmax Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Seventy-five percent of voters are concerned about the possibility of violence on Election Day, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll reveals. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed expressed little or no concern...
