USA Today/Suffolk Poll: Voters Concerned About Election Day Violence
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Seventy-five percent of voters are concerned about the possibility of violence on Election Day, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll reveals. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed expressed little or no concern...
A new national poll from UMass Amherst shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 9% lead over President Donald Trump – a margin that the poll indicates Trump is unlikely to make up before Election Day.