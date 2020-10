You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Demi Lovato calls out Rudy Giuliani as he denies being 'inappropriate' in Borat sequel scene



Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after he denied being "inappropriate" with a female reporter in a controversial scene in the new Borat sequel. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 6 days ago Who Is Hunter Biden?



Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Backs Joe Biden



Rudy Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. His daughter wants you to vote for Joe Biden. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this