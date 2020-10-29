McConnell says Democrats have '50-50' odds of flipping Senate control

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett along party lines in a 52-48 vote.
Only one Republican, US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, voted against...
Republicans are fighting to keep control of the Senate in a close contest against a surge of Democrats challenging US President Donald Trump’s allies. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Caller •Denver Post •CTV News