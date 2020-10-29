Global  
 

McConnell says Democrats have '50-50' odds of flipping Senate control

FOXNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chances are "50-50" that Republicans lose control of the upper chamber with just five days to go until the Nov. 3 election. 
