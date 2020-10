North Carolina And Virginia Voters Share Their Thoughts On Trump's 1st Term Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

At the end of President Trump's first term, NPR revisits people it talked with before his inauguration. He confirmed the worst fears of some and the greatest hopes of others. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this