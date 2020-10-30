Ga. Sen. Perdue Pulls Out of Sunday Debate to Rally With Trump

Previewing the Final Presidential Debate p1



What should we expect from the presidential debate? Rep. Jason Powell and Sen. Jack Johnson join Ben Hall to preview the final debate at Belmont University between former Vice Pres. Joe Biden and.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 21:24 Published 1 week ago

Previewing the Final Presidential Debate p2



What should we expect from the presidential debate? Rep. Jason Powell and Sen. Jack Johnson join Ben Hall to preview the final debate at Belmont University between former Vice Pres. Joe Biden and.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 13:57 Published 1 week ago