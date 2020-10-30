Global  
 

Ga. Sen. Perdue Pulls Out of Sunday Debate to Rally With Trump

Newsmax Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Georgia's final Senate debate between GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff was canceled Thursday, after Perdue pulled out of Sunday's scheduled event so he could instead rally with President Donald Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.The race between...
 Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff attacked each other about their positions with regards to the coronavirus and other more personal issues during Wednesday night's televised debate.

