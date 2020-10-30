Global  
 

Which states have the most electoral votes?

FOXNews.com Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
There are 538 electors in total, with each state getting a certain amount of electors as it has representatives in Congress. Every state has two votes per senator and one vote for each of the state's congressional districts.
News video: US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race? 01:59

 Which Battleground States Will Trump and Biden Need to Win their 270 Electoral Votes? It will take 270 electoral votes for either candidate to win the 2020 presidential election.  We look at which battleground states Trump and Biden have been campaigning in to take them over the magic...

