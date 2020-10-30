How The Associated Press Calls Winners During The Election
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
NPR and other news organizations rely on the Associated Press for election night. AP's Deputy Managing Edit, David Scott, tells us how he and his team make the call on election results.
NPR and other news organizations rely on the Associated Press for election night. AP's Deputy Managing Edit, David Scott, tells us how he and his team make the call on election results.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this