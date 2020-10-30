Global  
 

Independent Poll: Less Than One-in-Three Want Kamala Harris as President

Newsmax Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Most voters do not want to see Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the Democrat candidate for vice president, become commander-in-chief, according to a new poll from the Independent. The survey, which was conducted with...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Kamala Calls Out ‘Childish’ Republicans

Kamala Calls Out ‘Childish’ Republicans 01:03

 Kamala Harris shot back at Republicans who refuse to pronounce her name correctly, like President Donald Trump and Sen. David Perdue.

Kamala Harris Makes History [Video]

Kamala Harris Makes History

Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:37Published
Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US [Video]

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Harris is also the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published