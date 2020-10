Brett Favre Announces Support for Trump Reelection Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Former NFL star quarterback Brett Favre is endorsing President Donald Trump's reelection bid. Favre tweeted his endorsement on Friday. He wrote: "My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd [Amendment], hard working tax paying citizens... 👓 View full article

