McConnell Foresees Next Virus Relief Bill in January
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated Friday that he expects to see a coronavirus relief bill at the start of 2021. The Kentucky Republican was on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" and was asked about the status of legislation to help Americans during the COVID-19...
White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far.
Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and the economic recovery threatens to grind to a halt.
Business Insider reports that the prospect of...
President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd. Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has..
