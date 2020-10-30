Global  
 

McConnell Foresees Next Virus Relief Bill in January

Newsmax Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated Friday that he expects to see a coronavirus relief bill at the start of 2021. The Kentucky Republican was on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" and was asked about the status of legislation to help Americans during the COVID-19...
News video: You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter 00:48

 White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far. Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and the economic recovery threatens to grind to a halt. Business Insider reports that the prospect of...

