Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in Midwest ahead of Election Day

FOXNews.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
With just days remaining until Election Day, both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden crisscrossed Midwestern states Friday, hoping to pick up last-minute votes. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: KPIX Vote Smart: Campaign 2020 In The Home Stretch As Trump, Biden Stump Across U.S.

KPIX Vote Smart: Campaign 2020 In The Home Stretch As Trump, Biden Stump Across U.S. 02:55

 Campaign 2020 is in the home stretch with President Trump attending rallies in the Midwest and Vice-President Biden at back-to-back events in Georgia. CBS reporter Skyler Henry is tracking both candidates from Washington D.C.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election [Video]

Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election

President Trump and Joe Biden are continuing to try to drum up votes in the last few days before Nov. 3, both hitting the Midwest today. As usual, they are taking very different campaign strategies.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:20Published
Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days [Video]

Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days

President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back tonormal” as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastatingcoronavirus pandemic. It was a rose-tinted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election? [Video]

Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election?

The Presidential Election is 5 days away. Early voting in Texas is already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in 2016. That's according to the US Elections Project. FiveThirtyEight's..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden Heads To Georgia As Trump Turns To Midwest

 We are now just one week away from Election Day, and Tuesday was a day for closing arguments in crucial swing states.
CBS 2 Also reported by •CBS NewsThe AgeUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comFOXNews.com

Tweets about this