Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in Midwest ahead of Election Day
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () With just days remaining until Election Day, both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden crisscrossed Midwestern states Friday, hoping to pick up last-minute votes.
Campaign 2020 is in the home stretch with President Trump attending rallies in the Midwest and Vice-President Biden at back-to-back events in Georgia. CBS reporter Skyler Henry is tracking both candidates from Washington D.C.
The Presidential Election is 5 days away. Early voting in Texas is already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in 2016. That's according to the US Elections Project. FiveThirtyEight's..