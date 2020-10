Coronavirus At Nursing Homes In New Jersey Trending Up



Cases of COVID-19 at nursing homes in New Jersey have been trending in the wrong direction. It's leading nursing homes to take extra precautions. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54 Published 9 hours ago

Daily COVID-19 Case Number Rises Above 2,000 In New Jersey For First Time Since May



Gov. Phil Murphy says the second wave of the coronavirus has arrived in New Jersey. CBS2's Meg Baker reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:39 Published 10 hours ago