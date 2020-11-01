Americans divided on pastors endorsing candidates; more pastors doing so in 2020 Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

While Americans are divided on whether it’s appropriate for pastors to personally endorse candidates for public office even outside of their church role, the percentage of Protestant pastors doing so has increased by nearly 50% over the last four years, according to a new survey by LifeWay Research. 👓 View full article

