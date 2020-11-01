Democrat Gary Peters Maintains Lead in Michigan US Senate Race
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters of Michigan leads his Republican challenger, John James, by seven points with days to go before an election that will determine which party controls the Senate, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Sunday.
Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters of Michigan leads his Republican challenger, John James, by seven points with days to go before an election that will determine which party controls the Senate, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Sunday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this