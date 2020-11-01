Global  
 

Democrat Gary Peters Maintains Lead in Michigan US Senate Race

Newsmax Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters of Michigan leads his Republican challenger, John James, by seven points with days to go before an election that will determine which party controls the Senate, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Sunday.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Peters vs James: Election Day show down for US Senate

Peters vs James: Election Day show down for US Senate 04:22

 7 Action News gives team coverage of the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Gary Peters and John James.

