Biden says Trump's coronavirus response 'almost criminal' during rally in Philadelphia

Are Trump's rallies spreading coronavirus?



Stanford University economists estimate that President Donald Trump's campaign rallies have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall,.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:48 Published 1 hour ago

Joe Biden tears into US President Donald Trump, says 'Americans will vote Trump out'|Oneindia News



With the final countdown for the D-day on November 3rd in the United States, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden tore inti US President Donald Trump, making it clear that it's time for him to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:18 Published 16 hours ago