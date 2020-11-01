Global  
 

Biden says Trump's coronavirus response 'almost criminal' during rally in Philadelphia

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden made a pitch to Black voters in Philadelphia on Sunday, arguing that they had been hit hard by the coronavirus and President Trump's purportedly divisive tone while in office.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump

Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump 01:21

 Joe Biden says the US cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump, and haspledge to 'shut down' the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidatewas addressing a rally in Florida ahead of next Tuesday's election. Footage asincoming.

