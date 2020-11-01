Biden says Trump's coronavirus response 'almost criminal' during rally in Philadelphia
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden made a pitch to Black voters in Philadelphia on Sunday, arguing that they had been hit hard by the coronavirus and President Trump's purportedly divisive tone while in office.
Joe Biden says the US cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump, and haspledge to 'shut down' the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidatewas addressing a rally in Florida ahead of next Tuesday's election. Footage asincoming.
With the final countdown for the D-day on November 3rd in the United States, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden tore inti US President Donald Trump, making it clear that it's time for him to..