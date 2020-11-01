Global  
 

Trump and Biden set their sights on Pennsylvania

CBS News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
On Sunday, President Trump and Joe Biden were both campaigning in Pennsylvania, which could prove to be the decisive state on Election Day. Mr. Trump has tried to paint Biden as anti-fracking, while Biden hopes to flip the state blue again after it went for a Republican president in 2016 for the first time in 28 years. Natalie Brand reports.
