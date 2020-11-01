Trump and Biden set their sights on Pennsylvania

Sunday, 1 November 2020 () On Sunday, President Trump and Joe Biden were both campaigning in Pennsylvania, which could prove to be the decisive state on Election Day. Mr. Trump has tried to paint Biden as anti-fracking, while Biden hopes to flip the state blue again after it went for a Republican president in 2016 for the first time in 28 years. Natalie Brand reports.
Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were..