FACT CHECK: Trump Falsely Claims That Votes Shouldn't Be Counted After Election Day

NPR Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
"I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers," Trump said. But the vote totals are never fully counted the same day.
