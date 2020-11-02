Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Weighs Bid to Void 127K Drive-Through Votes Cast in Texas

Newsmax Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Democrat-leaning area. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes 00:38

 Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted. CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County. It's the second time in recent weeks the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

El Paso County Judge Imposes Curfew As Hospitals Reach Capacity Due To COVID-19 Surge: 'We Are At A Crisis Stage' [Video]

El Paso County Judge Imposes Curfew As Hospitals Reach Capacity Due To COVID-19 Surge: 'We Are At A Crisis Stage'

The El Paso County judge announced Sunday the area's hospitals and intensive care units have reached capacity due to the recent COVID-19 surge and that a curfew will be imposed for all citizens. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:19Published
2nd Judge Rules Texas AG Ken Paxton's Securities Fraud Trial Should Be Held In Collin County [Video]

2nd Judge Rules Texas AG Ken Paxton's Securities Fraud Trial Should Be Held In Collin County

A Harris County State District Judge ruled Friday, Oct. 23, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should be tried for felony securities fraud in his home county, Collin County.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this