You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kamala Harris Makes History With Election



With the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Senator Harris will become the first woman elected to the vice presidency. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more on the historic win. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:52 Published 22 hours ago US election: Five new faces making history



From transgender State Senator Sarah McBride to 25-year-old Madison Cawthorn - here are some of the new faces making history in US politics. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago How many incumbent presidents have lost re-election? Trump wouldn't be first



How many incumbent presidents have lost re-election? Trump wouldn't be first Credit: nypost Duration: 01:34 Published 2 days ago