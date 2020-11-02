Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Arizona's Maricopa County could determine the winner of the 2020 race

FOXNews.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Arizona's Maricopa County is the nation's fourth-largest county in terms of population. It's also home to the capital city of Phoenix and represents more than 60% of the state's electorate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Allegations fly in final days of Maricopa County Sheriff's race

Allegations fly in final days of Maricopa County Sheriff's race 02:38

 With just days to go until the election, new controversies are popping up in the race for Maricopa County sheriff.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Race for Maricopa County Attorney [Video]

Race for Maricopa County Attorney

Office would lead to criminal justice reform.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:17Published
Some poll locations in Pima County may be different on Election Day [Video]

Some poll locations in Pima County may be different on Election Day

Monday is last day for emergency voting in Arizona

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:39Published
Emergency voting will be on Saturday and Monday in Pima County [Video]

Emergency voting will be on Saturday and Monday in Pima County

Friday is the last day to vote early in Arizona

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden campaigns make final push in Arizona

 CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the final messages from the Trump and Biden campaigns in Arizona, plus why Maricopa County...
CBS News

Here's when we can expect presidential race results from the key swing state of Arizona

 Election officials in Maricopa County plan to report thousands of mail-in ballots at around 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Business Insider


Tweets about this