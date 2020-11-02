Federal Judge Rules Drive-Through Votes Are Valid In Harris County, Texas
Monday, 2 November 2020 () A federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 100,000 votes in Harris County, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court earlier denied a similar petition.
Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted.
CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County.
It's the second time in recent weeks...