Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal Judge Rules Drive-Through Votes Are Valid In Harris County, Texas

NPR Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
A federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 100,000 votes in Harris County, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court earlier denied a similar petition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes 00:38

 Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted. CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County. It's the second time in recent weeks...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President rump Defends Supporters Who Swarmed Joe Biden Campaign Bus In Texas [Video]

President rump Defends Supporters Who Swarmed Joe Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

President rump Defends Supporters Who Swarmed Joe Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published
County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally [Video]

County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally

County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:36Published
Texas AG Ken Paxton Joins Businesses Suing El Paso County Judge Over Coronavirus Restrictions During Surge In Cases [Video]

Texas AG Ken Paxton Joins Businesses Suing El Paso County Judge Over Coronavirus Restrictions During Surge In Cases

Judge Samaniego's orders include shutting down all non-essential services for a two-week period, including in-person dining, gyms and salons.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this