You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources In-Depth: Can you trust social media for election information?



As the election nears, people will turn to social media for information. ABC 10News takes an In-Depth look at the changes Facebook and Twitter have made to ensure everything on their site is accurate. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:33 Published 5 days ago Indie Voters Are Now Paying Attention: Xandr’s Charlotte Lipman



Election Day is fast approaching, and people are starting to pay more attention to politics. Since the beginning of the year, the most likely voters have grown more dependent on televised political.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:12 Published 2 weeks ago Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account



U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this