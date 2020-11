You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump: Biden is the worst presidential candidate in US history



US president Donald Trump continued his onslaught on Democratic presidentialnominee Joe Biden by calling him "the worst candidate in the history ofpresidential politics". Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 4 days ago Loeffler Isn’t Bothered By Trump’s Sexist History



Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) told reporters that she doesn’t disagree with anything that President Donald Trump has said or done. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago 'Jews For Trump' Rallies Turn Violent



A caravan of Jewish supporters of President Trump met up with counter protesters in Times Square, and that led to fist fights, objects being hurled at cars and several arrests. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this