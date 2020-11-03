|
Biden takes all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH to notch first victory on Election Day
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won win the midnight election in Dixville Notch, N.H., in a landslide.
