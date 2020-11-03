Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden takes all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH to notch first victory on Election Day

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won win the midnight election in Dixville Notch, N.H., in a landslide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Biden wins all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH

Biden wins all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH 00:35

 Biden wins all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH the first polling place to open in the US on Election Day.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins [Video]

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins

Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
All Eyes On Pennsylvania With Election Set To Begin [Video]

All Eyes On Pennsylvania With Election Set To Begin

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent a ton of time in the Keystone State on Monday, knowing it could hold the key to an Electoral College victory. CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published
Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally On North Shore [Video]

Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally On North Shore

Former Vice President Joe Biden made several stops in the Pittsburgh area one day before Election Day. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden takes all 5 votes in tiny township that is one of the first to announce results on Election Day

 Former Vice President Joe Biden took all five of the votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire township along the...
Upworthy

Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, a township with just 5 eligible voters, just released some of the first results of the presidential election: All 5 votes for Biden

 Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, just cast and counted some of the first votes on Election Day. All of them were for Biden, including from Republicans.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

JodwayRon

@RonJ RT @joncoopertweets: Joe Biden takes all five votes in Dixville Notch, NH, a tiny township that is one of the first to announce results on… 1 minute ago

glenmexted

Glen Mexted RT @NancySinatra: Here we go .... Joe Biden takes all 5 votes in tiny township that is one of the first to announce results on Election Da… 1 minute ago

CingHsian

Woon Cing Hsian 🇸🇬 RT @RobertCooper58: Joe Biden takes all 5 votes in tiny township that is one of the first to announce results on Election Day 👏 #GoJoe http… 2 minutes ago

RevJohnboy

⚜️Rev johnboy freeman⚜️dna provenrelated2 st luke RT @mjfree: It’s on!!! Dixville Notch 2020 results: Joe Biden takes all 5 votes in tiny township that is one of the first to announce resu… 2 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Biden takes all 5 votes in Dixville Notch, NH to notch first victory on Election Day https://t.co/QbIMJtYli8 2 minutes ago

joejohnscnn

joe johns Joe Biden takes all 5 votes in tiny township that is one of the first to announce results on Election Day https://t.co/0oqhFHAcrr 4 minutes ago

georgepsillias

george psillias RT @DailyMail: #BREAKING Biden takes home first Election Day victory by winning all five votes in New Hampshire town https://t.co/wEwaG7B06W 5 minutes ago

p_terg

😷₽᷀᷁᷇᷈€᷂᷊᷿᷉᷃᷄᷾᷆᷍₮︠︡︢︣︤︥︦€᷂̩̼̫᷇̓₹⃚⃓⃖⃜⃕⃛⃔⃡₲̻͉̥͊̽😷 Dixville Notch 2020 results: Joe Biden takes all 5 votes in tiny township that is one of the first to announce resu… https://t.co/w602i83WQ2 6 minutes ago