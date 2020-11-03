It's The Final Day Of Voting In An Election Like No Other In U.S. History
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () The U.S. elections project tracking database says more than 100 million people cast ballots early. That's a shift in voting behavior driven by the pandemic, but also by sky-high voter enthusiasm.
Congressman Anthony Brindisi and his opponent Claudia Tenney said they've been busy out on the campaign trail in the final days of the 2020 election. As early voting polling sites officially closed on Sunday, both candidates made their final appearances and phone calls to voters.