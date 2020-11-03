Global  
 

It's The Final Day Of Voting In An Election Like No Other In U.S. History

NPR Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The U.S. elections project tracking database says more than 100 million people cast ballots early. That's a shift in voting behavior driven by the pandemic, but also by sky-high voter enthusiasm.
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
News video: 22ND CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES PREPARE FOR ELECTION DAY

22ND CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES PREPARE FOR ELECTION DAY

 Congressman Anthony Brindisi and his opponent Claudia Tenney said they've been busy out on the campaign trail in the final days of the 2020 election. As early voting polling sites officially closed on Sunday, both candidates made their final appearances and phone calls to voters.

Dueling voting protests converge in Philadelphia [Video]

Dueling voting protests converge in Philadelphia

A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Kanye West wins 60,000 votes and other intriguing Election Day oddities [Video]

Kanye West wins 60,000 votes and other intriguing Election Day oddities

Kanye West only received about 60,000 votes, but that was more than many other independent candidates past and present.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:47Published
Early Voting Exceeds 100 Million Ballots Cast [Video]

Early Voting Exceeds 100 Million Ballots Cast

According to the US Elections Project, more than 100.6 million people voted early before the official Election Day on November 3rd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

