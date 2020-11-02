4 possible outcomes of the 2020 presidential election
Monday, 2 November 2020 () In many of the last several presidential elections, the outcome has been projected on election night or in the early-morning hours of the day after the election. However, for a variety of reasons, the winner of the 2020 presidential election might not be determined for days, weeks or even months.
On Monday, President Donald Trump held a late night rally in Grand Rapids Michigan. Trump had a special guest star: rapper Lil Pump. The President mistakenly called him "Little Pimp" when bringing him..