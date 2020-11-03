Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Newsmax TV's 'Vote for America' Coverage Today!

Newsmax Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Newsmax TV and Newsmax.com will have continuous coverage of the 2020 election.All day we'll be talking to the top political experts.Newsmax's "Vote for America 2020" Election coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections [Video]

Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections

To vote in a presidential election, you need to be an American citizen, be at least 18 years old on Election Day, and vote in the state in which you reside. Candidates tend to focus their campaigns on..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
How Your Vote Will Impact Social Justice and Policing | Complex Conversations x Vote Save America [Video]

How Your Vote Will Impact Social Justice and Policing | Complex Conversations x Vote Save America

The most important election of our lifetime arrives near the end of a year of social unrest. Your choice will affect all aspects of American life. With those stakes in mind, Complex's Natasha Martinez..

Credit: Complex Media     Duration: 29:11Published

Tweets about this