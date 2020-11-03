Global  
 

Some voters getting suspicious Election Day robocalls, officials say

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The FBI is looking into a series of mysterious robocalls in multiple states that purportedly urge residents to “stay home and stay safe” rather than vote on Election Day, Fox News learned Tuesday.
