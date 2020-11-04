U.S. fights coronavirus surge amid record new cases
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 47 million, and the global death toll is more than 1.2 million. Meanwhile, the U.S. is seeing record numbers of new cases. Nikki Battiste reports.
