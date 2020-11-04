Global  
 

U.S. fights coronavirus surge amid record new cases

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 47 million, and the global death toll is more than 1.2 million. Meanwhile, the U.S. is seeing record numbers of new cases. Nikki Battiste reports.
Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
News video: Wisconsin reports record 5,953 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Wisconsin reports record 5,953 COVID-19 cases Wednesday 01:35

 Wisconsin is reporting a new record of daily COVID-19 cases, with 5,935 new cases as of Wednesday.

Coronavirus In Indiana: State Sets Records For Daily COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations [Video]

Coronavirus In Indiana: State Sets Records For Daily COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

The state of Indiana reported a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while also reaching an all-time high for the number of Hoosiers in the hospital for COVID treatment. Katie..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33
Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths [Video]

Allegheny County Health Department Reports 200 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 200 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, including one person in their 40s.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18

CBS Evening News, November 3, 2020

 America on edge waiting for election results; U.S. fights coronavirus surge amid record new cases.
CBS News

U.S. fights COVID-19 surge amid record new cases

 Dr. Deborah Birx — a key member of the White House coronavirus task force — is warning the U.S. could see over 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day sometime...
CBS News

US breaks daily record for coronavirus cases

 The previous one-day record for US coronavirus cases was 84,169 on October 23. Globally, India holds the record for new cases in a single day at 97,894...
IndiaTimes


