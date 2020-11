6 North Carolina precincts to remain open later after polling places report minor technical issues

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Further footage shows police use pepper spray to disperse North Carolina march to polls



Hundreds of people in Graham city, North Carolina, gathered near a polling location to attend the “I Am Change Legacy March To the Polls,” which was organised by Rev. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 3 days ago Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker



Making multiple false statements about this year's election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on his supporters to carefully watch polling locations. I am urging my supporters to go into.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago Long lines on day one of early voting in battleground state of North Carolina



Voters flocked to polling stations in North Carolina on Thursday (October 15), the first day of early voting in the state. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this