Tech Issues at Polls Will Delay North Carolina Election Results
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
North Carolina's election results will be delayed by about an hour, The Hill reports.There will be a delay because the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend hours at four polling locations due to early delays from technical issues. The four...
North Carolina's election results will be delayed by about an hour, The Hill reports.There will be a delay because the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend hours at four polling locations due to early delays from technical issues. The four...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this