Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tech Issues at Polls Will Delay North Carolina Election Results

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
North Carolina's election results will be delayed by about an hour, The Hill reports.There will be a delay because the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend hours at four polling locations due to early delays from technical issues. The four...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: What to do if you run into issues at the polls

What to do if you run into issues at the polls 02:27

 What to do if you run into issues at the polls. http://abcactionnews.com/election

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Update on the presidential race at 10 p.m. [Video]

Update on the presidential race at 10 p.m.

As polls closed in Michigan at 9 p.m., we take a look at the election results for the presidential race in Michigan.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:24Published
YouTube Removes Fake Election Result Livestreams [Video]

YouTube Removes Fake Election Result Livestreams

YouTube removed several livestream channels set up to capitalize on voter anxiety. Some channels were falsely claiming to have accurate election results, says Gizmodo. The bogus election results were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
US election results: 0300 update - no states change hands [Video]

US election results: 0300 update - no states change hands

A look at the US election results called at 0300 November 4. No states havechanged hands in the race for the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this