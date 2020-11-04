Global  
 

Nevada county judge keeps some polls open later after Trump campaign sues

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Some polling locations in Nevada’s Clark County will stay open until 8 p.m. after a GOP lawsuit. 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday

2 separate ballot counting lawsuits to move forward Monday 00:51

 Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning county. Meanwhile, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria is set to testify this afternoon for a...

