Nevada county judge keeps some polls open later after Trump campaign sues

Monday morning a Nevada judge denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning county. Meanwhile, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria is set to testify this afternoon for a...
The Nevada GOP will be getting what they asked for from Clark County, but they’ll have to wait. A judge partly granting a request for information on the way the county counts its ballots. Jeremy Chen..
Clark County election officials go back to court, as the Trump campaign continues to challenge our state's voting process. Right now, the county is facing two different lawsuits from the Trump campaign..
