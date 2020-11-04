Nevada county judge keeps some polls open later after Trump campaign sues

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Berks County Officials Asking Voters To Remain Patient As County Sees Large Turnout At Polling Locations



The polls are open in Pennsylvania and lines have been busy Tuesday morning in Berks County. Berks County officials are asking voters to remain patient as they wait to vote. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:47 Published 10 hours ago Clark County to provide Nevada GOP info on election process after canvass deadline



The Nevada GOP will be getting what they asked for from Clark County, but they’ll have to wait. A judge partly granting a request for information on the way the county counts its ballots. Jeremy Chen.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:27 Published 1 day ago Details about Nevada's two lawsuits taken to court



Clark County election officials go back to court, as the Trump campaign continues to challenge our state's voting process. Right now, the county is facing two different lawsuits from the Trump campaign.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:34 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Trump Campaign, GOP Lose Bid to Stop Vegas-Area Ballot Count A Nevada judge on Monday denied a legal bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Las Vegas, the state's most...

Newsmax 1 day ago





Tweets about this