Fox News projects Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is out in Colorado

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper will beat incumbent candidate Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado’s Senate race, Fox News projected Tuesday night.
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Sen. Cory Gardner Waves To Voters On Election Day

Sen. Cory Gardner Waves To Voters On Election Day 01:22

 Republican Sen. Cory Gardner hit the streets in Greeley early Election Day to remind voters to turn in their ballots. Gardner paired up with Rep. Ken Buck who represents the 4th Congressional District in Colorado.

