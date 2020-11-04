Global  
 

Fox News: Democrats Will Gain and Hold House​

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democrats will retain control and add at least five members to their majority in the U.S. Hous of Representatives, Fox News predicted Tuesday night.
