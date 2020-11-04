Fox News: Democrats Will Gain and Hold House​

Fox News host Chris Wallace moderated the first chaotic, shambolic presidential debate between President Donald Trump and opponent Joe Biden. Now, Business Insider reports Wallace says he was 'pissed off' by the behavior of Trump's family entourage. Upon being seated at the debate, Trump family...
Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden.
Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes..
US President Donald Trump appears to be running out of lifelines to save himself politically. CNN reports Trump had hoped a range of pivotal events would turn the electoral tide in his direction, but..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40Published
This morning, house democrats unveiled a sweeping bill to curb 'presidential abuses'. It's a pitch to voters, as they try to defeat president trump, capture the senate from republicans and keep their..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19Published