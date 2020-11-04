Election Results Delayed in Largest County in Georgia Due to Burst Pipe
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Election results were delayed Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia, after a water pipe burst in a room with absentee ballots, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.The pipe burst at State Farm Arena above the processing room, but no ballots were damaged. Processing was...
Election results were delayed Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia, after a water pipe burst in a room with absentee ballots, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.The pipe burst at State Farm Arena above the processing room, but no ballots were damaged. Processing was...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this