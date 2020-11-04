Ex-Rep. Rokita Comes Back as Indiana Attorney General
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Two years after he gave up a safe House seat to lose a Republican primary for U.S. Senator from Indiana - and hours after he tested positive for COVID-19 - stalwart conservative Todd Rokita roared back Tuesday night to win...
