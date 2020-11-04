Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Rep. Rokita Comes Back as Indiana Attorney General

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Two years after he gave up a safe House seat to lose a Republican primary for U.S. Senator from Indiana - and hours after he tested positive for COVID-19 - stalwart conservative Todd Rokita roared back Tuesday night to win...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
News video: Indiana attorney general candidates discuss pandemic response

Indiana attorney general candidates discuss pandemic response

 Indiana attorney general candidates discuss pandemic response

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Victims injured in Palm Beach County plane crash identified as Indiana family [Video]

Victims injured in Palm Beach County plane crash identified as Indiana family

Seven people on board a small plane that crashed near the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport on Thursday have been identified as a family from Indiana.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this