Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson wins Texas race for House seat

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources It's Good To Be POTUS: The Many Perks Of Being Commander In Chief



The road to the Oval Office is fraught with peril and stained with blood, sweat, and tears. But once there, the US President makes out reasonably well. According to Business Insider, the president.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 4 hours ago 'Non-Scalable' Fence Likely to Be Erected Around White House



Sources say the fence will surround the perimeter of the White House. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 15 hours ago The key states needed to win the White House race



The key states needed to win the White House race Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:42 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this