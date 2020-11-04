GOP newcomer Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina congressional seat vacated by Mark Meadows
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republican newcomer Madison Cawthorn on Tuesday night was called the winner of the U.S. House seat in western North Carolina that was vacated by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Republican newcomer Madison Cawthorn on Tuesday night was called the winner of the U.S. House seat in western North Carolina that was vacated by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this