GOP newcomer Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina congressional seat vacated by Mark Meadows

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republican newcomer Madison Cawthorn on Tuesday night was called the winner of the U.S. House seat in western North Carolina that was vacated by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
