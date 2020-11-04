AP: GOP Rep. Barr Retains Kentucky Seat
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
GOP Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr is projected to keep his seat. The Associated Press called the race in Barr's favor just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The win will give Barr a fifth term to represent parts of the Kentucky, including Lexington and Frankfort....
