Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DHS official says Election Day ‘has been a little boring and that's a good thing’

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Department of Homeland Security officials said Election Day has been a “good day” for cyber security, saying that it’s been “a little boring” while warning that the agencies will be on cautious footing for the remainder of the week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY - Published
News video: Election 2020: More Than 2.3 Million Voted In-Person In NYC Either Early Or On Election Day

Election 2020: More Than 2.3 Million Voted In-Person In NYC Either Early Or On Election Day 02:30

 There were some long lines at some polling locations on Election Day, but generally people voting did not have to wait long to cast their ballot. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Milwaukee DACA recipient doing all he can on election day [Video]

Milwaukee DACA recipient doing all he can on election day

He is an immigrant, so he legally can't vote. However, that isn't stopping Daniel Gutierrez from doing as much as he can on election day to get people to the polls.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:04Published
Mountain View Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots Early On Election Day [Video]

Mountain View Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots Early On Election Day

Devin Fehely reports on voters lining up early on Election Day to cast their ballots (11-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published
Rutherford County sees short lines at the polls on Election Day [Video]

Rutherford County sees short lines at the polls on Election Day

Rutherford County is one of six Tennessee counties where turnout from early and absentee voting this year has surpassed the early, absentee and Election Day voting totals in 2016.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this