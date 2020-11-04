DHS official says Election Day ‘has been a little boring and that's a good thing’
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Department of Homeland Security officials said Election Day has been a “good day” for cyber security, saying that it’s been “a little boring” while warning that the agencies will be on cautious footing for the remainder of the week.
