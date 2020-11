NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation



Kim Kardashian was warned "not to step foot in that White House" over fears teaming up with United States President Donald Trump would damage her reputation. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago

Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation



Kim Kardashian was warned "not to step foot in that White House" over fears teaming up with United States President Donald Trump would damage her reputation. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago