|
|
Michigan Dem Gary Peters in trouble vs. GOP challenger John James
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Following Tuesday's vote, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, was trailing GOP businessman John James in the critical swing state of Michigan.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Michigan Matters: DTE and Gary Peters
DTE Executive Chairman Gerry Anderson talks about the “Rona4Real”campaign now blanketing the state to help educate people about avoiding the Coronavirus and Senator Gary Peters talks re-election..
Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 24:23Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|