Scoop Rocket News Michigan Dem Gary Peters in trouble vs. GOP challenger John James https://t.co/ABvxxChktI 12 minutes ago Eleanor Grant Oh no, Is Sen Gary Peters in trouble in Michigan? 5 hours ago Bill Devine @clearchats @MysterySolvent Doug Jones is in trouble and deserves our eternal gratitude for taking on Roy Moore. He… https://t.co/4y8WdjrhlP 1 day ago Greg Pak Michigan, I'm pretty sure you got this. But you're a swing state! Gary Peters, your incumbent D senator, was in a l… https://t.co/Ewp7xQJ0EH 2 days ago