Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Returns Are Still Being Tabulated In Parts Of Michigan

NPR Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Detroit is among the areas in Michigan where counting continues. Michigan is part of the so-called Blue Wall — states that had previously gone for Democrats but flipped for President Trump in 2016.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan SOS spokesperson speaks after election day [Video]

Michigan SOS spokesperson speaks after election day

Michigan Secretary of State spokesperson Jake Rollow joined 7 Action News to talk about when we'll find out results and answer more questions about the election.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:34Published
Michigan GOP confident of victory [Video]

Michigan GOP confident of victory

Michigan GOP is confident of victory on Election Day.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:05Published
Next-door neighbors in Michigan have politics worlds apart [Video]

Next-door neighbors in Michigan have politics worlds apart

In this neighborhood in Plymouth, Michigan like many others across the U.S., the name on the lawn signs can change from house to house. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:30Published

Tweets about this