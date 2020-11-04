Election Returns Are Still Being Tabulated In Parts Of Michigan
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Detroit is among the areas in Michigan where counting continues. Michigan is part of the so-called Blue Wall — states that had previously gone for Democrats but flipped for President Trump in 2016.
