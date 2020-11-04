Ukraine-Born Victoria Spartz Keeps Ind-5 Republican Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Despite speculation that the Indianapolis suburbs in Indiana's 5th District would turn Democrat this year with the retirement of moderate Republican Rep. Susan Brooks, conservative state Sen. Victoria Spartz kept the district in Republican hands. By a margin of 51% to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

