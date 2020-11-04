Milwaukee Election Official Receives Police Escort
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
A Milwaukee election official received assistance from police early Wednesday as she delivered more than 169,000 absentee ballot results, The Hill reports. Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee...
A Milwaukee election official received assistance from police early Wednesday as she delivered more than 169,000 absentee ballot results, The Hill reports. Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this