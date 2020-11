Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors



The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:58 Published 2 hours ago

61% of Americans Want to Abolish the Electoral College, Mostly Democrats



Five times in U.S. history the presidential winner has lost the popular vote, including the 2016 elections. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:09 Published 3 hours ago